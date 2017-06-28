Emanuel accuses Ethics Board of turning citizens into lobbyists

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday accused his revamped Board of Ethics of turning “average citizens” into lobbyists in its haste to shed its weakling image and follow the road map provided by his private emails.

Emanuel finally weighed in on the lobbying controversy

two weeks after the Board of Ethics accused his close friend and heavy contributor Jim Abrams as well as the husband of Ald. Sophia King (4th) of lobbying the mayor through his private emails but failing to register as lobbyists.

“In the interest of reform, we have lost our perspective…

We cannot collapse a lobbyist and a citizen—and that’s what’s happened,” the mayor said.

“We know what a lobbyist is. They get paid to represent a particular interest, then have a financial interest in the outcome. A citizen expressing their views to their elected democratic officials is doing exactly what you want in a representative form of government. There has to be a clarity that doesn’t change our…commitment to reform while acknowledging that people have a right to speak to their elected officials without being in any way encumbered.”

The mayor then joked about what happened recently around his own kitchen table.

“Amy [the mayor’s wife] was saying something to me and [daughter] Ilana says, ‘You’d better not, Mom. You’re gonna have to register as a lobbyist,’ “ Emanuel said.

The mayor ridiculed the Board of Ethics for targeting Abrams and attorney Alan King, without mentioning either man by name.

“If you are trying to do house party music and there’s a fence in the way and you’re trying to host and hold an event, I think we should be clear that it doesn’t mean a citizen is a lobbyist,” the mayor said, referring to Alan King.

Earlier this week, Inspector General Joe Ferguson argued that the definition of a lobbyist established by the reinvigorated Board of Ethics is the “broadest in the country” and would include “mom and pop grocery stores” asking the local alderman about street repairs.

Emanuel obviously agrees with the inspector general whose new four-year term was approved by the City Council Wednesday.

But the mayor strongly disagreed with Ferguson on the need for Emanuel to honor his January promise to seek federal court oversight over the Chicago Police Department to restore public trust shattered b the police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

“I said we’re gonna work with the Justice Department. I said that on Jan. 13. [But] there’s a different Justice Department that has walked away from doing consent decrees. You can see that in Baltimore. You can see it in the comments the attorney general [Jeff Sessions] has made,” the mayor said.

“The question was how to go at this to make sure we make all the changes we need to make. Bring a culture of accountability. Stay on the road to reform and have an independent set of eyes and a level of transparency to get that done. There is no one way to do it.”

He added, “The Justice Department under Jeff Sessions walked away from a consent decree….We did not walk away from our commitment to reform.”

Ferguson’s stand was a blow to the mayor for two reasons.

The inspector general co-chaired the mayor’s Task Force on Police Accountability whose report was a prelude to the DOJ’s scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department.

And Ferguson has an ongoing role in police reform having just hired Laura Kunard to serve as the city’s $137,052-a-year deputy inspector general for public safety.

Kunard will preside over a 21-employee, $1.8 million unit within the inspector general’s office that will audit police practices, recommend changes to the police contract and bird-dog the new system of police accountability system.

Ferguson’s broadside came on the same day that three Chicago Police officers were indicted for participating in a cover up of the McDonald shooting.

On Wednesday, Emanuel denied that the first-ever indictment tied to the Chicago Police Department’s code of silence underscored the need for a consent decree to restore public trust.

“There’s zero tolerance for not telling the truth and not upholding, not only the law, but our understanding of your professional responsibilities,” the mayor said.