Emanuel gets go-ahead to refinance $91 million Michael Reese loan

The City Council’s Finance Committee OK'd a plan to refinance what the city owes for the former site of Michael Reese hospital, which the city purchased back when it hoped to host the 2016 Olympics, with the intention of building the Olympic athletes' village on the hospital property. | Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel got the go-ahead Tuesday to try again to lighten the load of a $91 million financial albatross: the Michael Reese Hospital site purchased for an Olympic Village before Chicago’s Olympic-hosting dream turned into a nightmare.

City officials hope the move could save perhaps $4.2 million, Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown told aldermen before the City Council’s Finance Committee signed off on Emanuel’s plan to refinance the Reese promissory note. That note, held by property owner Medline Industries, still has $72.8 million in principal remaining.

Shortly after taking office, Emanuel refinanced the Michael Reese debt to save $14.5 million. A fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent was reduced to 5.95 percent.

Now, the Emanuel administration is poised to try again to reduce the burden to taxpayers will awaiting responses to a request for proposals from developers interested in purchasing the property.

“The rate now is 5.95 percent. We’re hoping to have at least a one percentage point savings, but we expect it be lower. That’s the minimum we’re expecting,” Brown said.

“The original note deferred principal amortization. We’re paying mostly interest on the note. We just starting to amortizing principal in the next couple of years. The current loan principal and interest is $120 million. If we get the one percentage point savings, the proposed refunding will be lowered by about $4.2 million.”

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) noted that the land was acquired by the city “with the idea of flipping it” at a time when former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s Olympic dream was very much alive.

“I remember a colleague saying this was the best real estate deal he had ever seen. He’s no longer in the Council,” Tunney said, refusing to identify the former alderman who got it wrong.

Tunney asked Brown why the loan was being refinanced now instead of earlier when interest rates were lower.

“Frankly, we had been looking at the loan since I got here. … Other things just took priority, but it was always something we were looking at,” she said.

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) is the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, who engineered the land deal that turned into a giant weight on the backs of beleaguered Chicago taxpayers.

Thompson noted that $4.2 million in savings on a property Chicago has owned for nine years is “not a tremendous amount.”

He added, “Hopefully, we get RFP’s and we sell it.”

Last year, the Emanuel administration issued an Request For Proposals, seeking from developers interested in building “one or more” commercial, institutional, residential and recreational projects on the Reese site.

Final bids are due in Feb. 22. A developer is expected to be chosen April 6.

The Emanuel administration made no specific mention of a Chicago casino at a time when the city is poised to renew its decades-long quest for a land-based betting parlor.

But, speculation abounds that at least a portion of the site bounded by 26th Street, Martin Luther King Drive, 31st Street and the Illinois Central railroad trucks may someday house a Chicago casino.

To make the site more attractive to developers, the Emanuel administration disclosed that it would consider incorporating 28 acres of air-rights directly east of the hospital site. The land below is owned by McCormick Place and used as a “marshalling yard” to stage trucks and other vehicles servicing conventions and trade shows.

In 2008, Daley rolled the dice that a depressed real estate market would come roaring back to further his dream of hosting the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Chicago borrowed $85 million to purchase the Reese campus to pave the way for construction of an Olympic Village.

The price rose to $91 million after the city’s stunning first-round knockout in the 2016 Summer Olympic sweepstakes.

When the property was not unloaded to private developers within five years, the price rose to $96 million and the city was forced to start making payments on the loan.

At the time of the purchase, Chicago taxpayers were assured there was no chance of that happening. Top mayoral aides were certain Chicago would win the Olympic sweepstakes. And even if the city didn’t win, they were certain the valuable land would be gobbled up by developers.

Daley and his team turned out to be dead wrong on both counts. Rio de Janeiro won the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. And the Michael Reese property — cleared of all buildings except the 72,800 square-foot Singer Pavilion — has sat stubbornly vacant.

That has forced Emanuel to make payments on the loan.

Two years ago, Emanuel used $35 million in proceeds from a $1.1 billion borrowing to make the city’s 2015 payment on the Michael Reese loan. Since then, quarterly loan payments have been made from the city’s operating budget.

If the city can’t find a development team soon, Chicago taxpayers will ultimately pay $50 million in interest on the $91 million borrowing.