Emanuel moves to raise the bar for CPS high school students

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is moving to deliver on his campaign promise to raise the bar for high school graduates of Chicago Public Schools and make what he calls “14th grade” the new normal.

Starting with the current freshman class, CPS will make “having a plan for post-secondary success” a graduation requirement.

During an appearance Wednesday on the network show “CBS This Morning,” Emanuel described his rationale for the new requirement and how cash-strapped CPS would go about enforcing that requirement for the Class of 2020 and beyond.

“Around 62 percent of our kids are already either accepted into college or accepting into community college. Our goal is to make sure nobody spikes the ball at 12th grade. We want to make 14th grade universal. That’s the new goal line,” the mayor said.

“So to graduate, starting with the freshman class, you have to have a letter of acceptance from a college, a letter of acceptance from a community college, a letter of acceptance either from the armed service or a trade. Making sure that every high school graduate…has a plan for post-high school education plan because the economy requires it. We want to make sure our kids do not see graduation from high school as the end point but all of `em have a plan and all of `em have a specific acceptance on how to go post-high school education.”

Emanuel argued once again that a school system based on a “K-through-12” model is “not applicable” in the world high school students are graduating to. The new model is pre-K-through college. Which is also why he offered free City Colleges tuition to students who graduate from CPS high schools with a “B” average.

“Every one of us went to college. Every one of us know that college education opened up doors. … If you get a high school degree, you’ll earn what a high school degree will give you. If you get two years of community college, you’ll get two years worth of earnings. If you get a four-degree, you’re gonna earn that. If you get a post-four-year degree, you’re gonna become a lawyer and a doctor,” the mayor said.

“We put college flags in kindergartens and banners across the hall because I want the expectation [raised] just like Amy and I do with our kids. … College, post-high school — that is what is expected. If you change expectations, it’s not hard for kids to adapt.”

One day after Trump took a shot at CPS, Emanuel also weighed in on the dramatic cuts in after-school programs included in President Donald Trump’s budget.

“I was a product of after school [programs]. I used to dance ballet. That helped on discipline. That helped me on focus,” the mayor said.

“After school—whether it’s athletics, artistic or academic—provide kids not just an education [but] the collaboration of working with other kids, exposure to other kids from different walks of life, and a caring adult….It’s as important a part of their education and development as what you learn in algebra.”

Emanuel noted that Chicago has “dramatically” expanded its after school and summer jobs programs—even as the state and federal governments walked further and away from those programs.

“It’s wrong. It’s wrong for the kids’ future. And I always say this: `Is this what I would want for my own children?’ And if the answer is `no,’ then don’t do it. It’s wrong for our kids,” the mayor said.

The mayor’s feel-good plan does not address the much larger issue created by the fact that a lot of CPS high schools do not have enough students or money to function.

For months, Emanuel’s handpicked school team has been promising a plan for neighborhood high schools that is likely to include consolidation of half-empty high schools.

But, the plan has not yet been revealed.

Last month, the chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus urged the Chicago Public Schools to come clean about how many South Side high schools it intends to close to make way for a $75 million high school in Englewood.

The mayor also did not explain how he can unilaterally alter graduation requirements established by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Emanuel campaigned for re-election on an ambitious, second-term education agenda that called for putting a “specialty focus” high school within three miles of every family, freeing top-performing schools from burdensome mandates and achieving an 85 percent graduation rate by 2019.

Confronting an education issue that was both a strength and an Achilles heel, Emanuel also promised to make computer science a graduation requirement for high school students and “re-invent” senior year, with more students taking college courses and holding internships that set them on a career path and inspire them to go to college.

Since taking office six years ago, Emanuel has tried to give parents an array of high school choices to prevent middle-class families from fleeing to the suburbs when their kids reach high school age.

They range from International Baccalaureate and STEM schools that focus on science, technology, engineering and math to military academies, magnet and selective-enrollment schools. Fully half of Chicago’s 92 “traditional” public high schools fall into those categories.

But in a Cultural Center address to a hand-picked group of principals, parents and education advocates, the mayor acknowledged that his best efforts had fallen short.