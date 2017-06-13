Emanuel refuses to respond to police reform pressure from Lisa Madigan

Under pressure from state Attorney General Lisa Madigan on police reform, Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday chose to emphasize their points of agreement. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday refused to respond to pressure from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan to honor his January promise to agree to court oversight over the Chicago Police Department.

Madigan was the first to call for a U.S. Justice Department investigation of the Police Department that Emanuel initially called “misguided” after the court-ordered release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

Now she’s joining the chorus of police reformers who argue that Emanuel’s plan to avoid court oversight by having an independent monitor oversee the Chicago Police Department is not nearly good enough.

On Tuesday, the mayor was asked to respond to the pressure being applied by the attorney general who also happens to be the daughter of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago), with whom the mayor has developed a close working relationship.

Emanuel refused to engage. Instead, he framed the issue — by articulating, what he called the “three things we all agree on” — without taking a stand or saying where he goes from here.

“That we continue to make the progress on making the fundamental reforms, as we have over the last 18 months, and stay on that towards the goal of reform. That we need an independent set of eyes like the independent monitor that we talked about, an independent voice that will ensure that we never get weak in that process. And that we should have transparency in issuing those reports along the way to make sure that we never waiver,” Emanuel said.

Emanuel said the “only question is” whether a memorandum of agreement and the hiring of an independent monitor is sufficient or “whether, in fact, you need a court — not just the independent individual and office.”

“But, the basic consensus of where we’re going, the fact that we need independence to help push us along. And the fact that the information should always be public—there is broad consensus on that,” he said.

The mayor noted that President Donald Trump’s U.S. Justice Department is very different than the one that issued the scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department in the waning days of the Obama administration.

“It’s a new department … from the one we negotiated the Obama-era reforms with. … We’ve got to deal with that fact,” the mayor said.

The mayor was reminded that Madigan feels so strongly about the issue and about court oversight being the “gold standard” of police reform, she has refused to rule out the possibility of filing a lawsuit herself instead of forcing police reform advocates to take the lead.

Still he refused to take the bait. Instead, he articulated the reforms he has already made over the last 18 months as he sought to stay one step ahead of the Justice Department.

They include a new use of force police substantially altered in response to public input and an expedited process for distributing body cameras to all Chicago Police officers.

“We’re gonna continue to make these changes. We need somebody from the outside to help us. The only question is, whether you want it just to be an independent individual or whether you need, also, a judge from the federal court. That’s the only question,” he said.

Madigan’s op-ed was published in Sunday’s Chicago Tribune under the headline: “Mayor, don’t do an end run around police reform.”

“The fact that the city is now negotiating police reforms with a Justice Department that fundamentally does not agree with the need for constitutional policing is ludicrous. And the city’s apparent decision not to release the agreement until it is final is unacceptable,” Madigan wrote.

“The only way Chicago can rebuild the broken trust between some of its citizens and the police is through a transparent reform process that includes community advocates who have pushed for reform for years. The city must negotiate with stakeholders to reach an agreement, not announce one after its details have been decided behind closed doors.”

The DOJ report portrayed a biased police department stuck in the Stone Age, from training that relies on 35-year-old videos to outdated pursuit tactics that imperil suspects, officers and innocent bystanders.

It laid bare years of civil rights violations by officers accused of verbally abusing minorities, shooting at people who pose no threat and Tasering others simply because they refused to follow verbal commands.