Emanuel sloughs off Moody’s threat to drop Chicago’s bond rating

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Monday sloughed off a threat by Moody’s Investors Service to drop Chicago’s bond rating even further into junk territory because of the mayor’s commitment to do whatever it takes to ensure an on-time opening of Chicago Public Schools.

“Standard & Poor’s and Fitch have upgraded the city of Chicago. I don’t understand why you would take an action by the legislature and ignore it and then talk about something else. So I don’t really put much stock in Moody’s,” Emanuel said.

Last week, Moody’s Investors delivered a double-whammy to Chicago taxpayers that could drive up already exorbitant borrowing costs for the city and its public schools.

The Wall Street rating agency that stands alone in its junk-bond rating of Chicago placed both CPS and the city under review for a possible downgrade — even after Illinois lawmakers overrode Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a budget balanced, in part, by a state income tax increase.

For CPS, the reason for Moody’s review was the state’s “ongoing failure” to help finance school operations and Rauner’s threat to veto a revamped state school aid formula that would add close to $300 million in additional state funding for CPS and potentially more in subsequent years. Rauner has branded the bill a CPS bailout.

For Chicago, the reason was Emanuel’s promise to bridge whatever gap still exists to make certain that Chicago Public Schools open on time and remain open without shrinking the longer school day and school year that the mayor endured a teachers’ strike to achieve.

On Monday, Emanuel continued to play poker with his plan to tax downtown businesses and high-net-worth individuals to put the broke Chicago Public Schools on solid financial footing.

Emanuel said he would wait until Rauner vetoes the school funding bill — and the General Assembly votes on whether to override that veto — before identifying a local source of revenue to generate the $400 million-to-$600 million in annual revenue CPS desperately needs.

In other words, the mayor doesn’t want to show his hand now and let Springfield off the hook.

“I just think it’s weird … which is why Republicans realized they can’t continue on the path the governor set for the state three years ago,” the mayor said.

“You cannot get something you agree to 90 percent of the time and then say you’re gonna veto it….A governor who was trying to usher in reform is now a governor of roadblock. And I would hope that all Democrats and Republicans come together, as they did last week, to work in making sure that … poor children — urban, suburban and rural children — are treated equally when it comes to funding education.”

Emanuel was asked repeatedly how he plans to bridge the gap between what CPS gets from the state and the $400 million-to-$600 million the broke system needs to be put on solid financial footing.

“What I’m gonna do is make sure that…the re-write of the funding formula which benefits school districts with poor children and children of color becomes the law. That’s the number one effort,” he said.

The mayor stayed on message, even after being reminded that CPS will still need help from the city even if Rauner’s threatened veto of the school funding bill is overridden.

“Not once, not twice, not three times. Four separate times the governor was overridden. It’s a statement that Democrats and Republicans across the state — not just in Chicago, [but] suburbs and rural —

came together and said, ‘What you’re doing is out of step with where we need to go.’ “

Emanuel wrote a scathing letter late last year to the president of Moody’s Investors, formally asking Moody’s to “withdraw all of its ratings on city of Chicago debt.”

“It has become increasingly clear that Moody’s rating methodology and agenda are far from objective and independent. … Your current rating does not accurately reflect the city’s credit or our ability to pay debt service when due,” the mayor wrote in the Dec. 8 letter.

“With each rating action or market comment, Moody’s instead introduces new and sometimes unrelated factors to justify its negative view of the city’s credit. All the while, measurable progress by the city to confront the fiscal challenges do nothing to impact our rating.”