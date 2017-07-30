Emanuel touts new affordable housing units in East Garfield Park

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Rev. Michael Eaddy cut a green ribbon at a ceremony for a new affordable housing complex, Harvest Home Apartments, in the East Garfield Park Neighborhood Sunday. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel cut the ribbon to a low-income apartment complex Sunday, which community leaders hope will spark a rebirth of the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Emanuel and a slew of elected officials and religious leaders cut the green ribbon outside three separate three-story brick buildings that house a total of 36 apartment units.

The complex, Harvest Home Apartments, is at 3512-3546 W. Fifth Ave.

The Rev. Michael Eaddy, speaking under a tent in the rear of the

buildings, recalled talking to Emanuel about the needs of residents of the West Side before the project came together.

“I said, ‘Mr. Mayor, you’re going to have to give some attention to the West Side. The West Side is lacking many, many things. Mr. Mayor, you’ve got to know that West Siders are Chicagoans too. . . . He heard us.”

Eaddy is pastor of the People’s Church of the Harvest, which sits adjacent to the apartment buildings, and president of the People’s Community Development Association of Chicago, a nonprofit housing developer that built the apartments.

Emanuel sat a few feet from Eaddy as a 45-minute ceremony filled with dozens of acknowledgements played out in a festive atmosphere, complete with a bouncy house for kids, hors d’oeuvres and a drum line.

“I see this as the beginning of a new chapter,” Emanuel said.

Rent on each apartment is affordably tailored to the income of each resident, whose annual earnings must fall within in a certain range to qualify for housing.

Sarah Anderson, 25, is a member of Eaddy’s church and lives in a new two-bedroom apartment with her daughter and loves it. It’s her first apartment since she moved out of her mother’s home in Harvey.

“This has given me a new beginning on a good way to live. Because me, as a black woman, we deserve to live good as well,” said Anderson, who works with at-risk youths.

The buildings were put up on a large, garbage-strewn vacant lot that, during excavation, builders learned had been used in years past to bury old tires.

The buildings are privately owned and operated, largely though

investments by JP Morgan Chase Bank.

The city put about $1 million is tax-increment financing into the project.

Construction costs totaled about $10.5 million, which included public infrastructure upgrades, like a freshly paved alley.

The deal was put together by the New York-based NHP Foundation, which is a not-for-profit real estate organization dedicated to preserving and creating affordable housing.

It’s not the NHP Foundation’s first project in Chicago. It announced last year that it was working to restore the The Mark Twain Hotel on the Near North Side as part of the city’s first SRO redevelopment.