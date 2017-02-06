Emanuel tries to sell 28.2 percent phone tax hike

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Friday he would ask the Chicago City Council to sign off on 28.2 percent increase in the monthly tax tacked onto phone bills to make the city’s 911 emergency system modern and self sufficient.

Earlier this week, a top mayoral aide told Chicago Sun-Times that Emanuel would use the increase — from $3.90 a month to $5 for every cell phone and land line — to help shore up the Laborers pension fund “well into the next decade.”

On Friday, the mayor played a bit of a shell game.

He tried to sell the 28 percent increase — on the heels of a 56 percent increase approved by the City Council in 2014 — as essential to maintaining Chicago’s 911 emergency system.

Never mind the roughly $27 million in annual revenue from the tax increase would be used to cover future payments to the smallest of Chicago’s four city employee pension funds.

“911 was always supposed to be independently funded and separate, and not a drain as it relates to the city and property taxpayers,” the mayor said.

The increase was quietly approved by the Illinois General Assembly in the waning hours of the spring session. It flew in under the radar because it was tucked away into a broader telecommunications bill that covers funding for 911 emergency centers across the state.

Blind-sided aldermen who must approve the increase accused the mayor and state lawmakers of pulling a fast one and “slipping one through in the bottom of the ninth inning,” as Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) put it.

“People get angry when they think there’s any end run to increase taxes when no one is looking,” he said.

Hopkins said he was already “seeing an increase in people using addresses where they don’t actually reside” to try to avoid the telephone tax.

“There’s a point of diminishing returns on this. And we may actually be getting there with this increase,” he said.

But Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), chairman of the council’s Progressive Caucus, predicted Friday the mayor would have no trouble lining up the 26 votes needed for passage.

“The fact that we’ve raised the telephone tax a couple of times in the last few years means there will definitely be questions and some resistance. But he’ll have the votes,” Waguespack said.

Also Friday, Emanuel blasted President Donald Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate accord and said he would join 30 cities, 10 states, 80 universities and more than 100 businesses pleding to meet the greenhouse gas emission targets as if the agreement were still in place.

“Chicago is already 40 percent of the way toward fulfilling the Paris agreement and the goals set. And Chicago is gonna stay on that road, committed to following through and do exactly what it needs to do,” the mayor said.

“It’s both bad energy policy and, as equally important, bad for America’s leadership in the world when you couple this with what he did not do overseas in supporting and reaffirming America’s commitment on NATO and pulling out of the Asia-Pacific trade agreement. I think you’re abdicating American’s leadership.”

And the mayor appealed to his old friend, Gov. Bruce Rauner, to drop his veto threat and sign the revised school funding that would give the broke Chicago Public School system an extra $300 million this year and even more in subsequent years.

“I would say to the governor on education, ‘You have a once-in-a-lifetime [opportunity] to re-write — and not just re-write — right a wrong that has existed for decades,” Emanuel said.

“Everybody knows the education funding is inadequate in Illinois and the formula is fundamentally broken and discriminatory. He has a unique opportunity to be the governor [who] changes that course that people have talked about for decades . . . I would suggest that the governor read the bill and see this as an opportunity to get something done that has been elusive to everybody else.”