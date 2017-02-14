Emanuel used meeting with Sessions to get specific on fed help

Mayor Rahm Emanuel used a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday to push for specifics on what federal help might be available to the city. | File photos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel used his first meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to present a “comprehensive” wish-list of how the federal government can help stop the bloodbath on Chicago streets, City Hall sources said Tuesday.

Top mayoral aides refused to disclose the list presented to Sessions for fear of alienating the new attorney general with whom Emanuel is hoping to build a working relationship beneficial to Chicago. Nor would City Hall put an overall price tag on the mayor’s request.

But sources said the mayor’s kitchen-sink request included everything from federal help to bolster police training, supervision equipment and technology to support for mentoring, after-school programs and summer jobs for at-risk youth.

The mayor also renewed his call for the U.S. Justice Department to step up federal prosecution of gun crimes.

Pressed to describe the attorney general’s reaction to Emanuel’s request, a top mayoral aide said, “He listened, which is a good sign. There was no unilateral rejection of any ideas. I don’t think we see the world eye-to-eye. But we agree there’s more the federal government can do.”

Emanuel met with Sessions in a Justice Department conference room after a round of “relationship building” meetings at the White House with President Donald Trump’s senior staff.

They included: son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner; chief of staff Reince Priebus; Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council and Dina Powell, senior counselor for economic initiatives.

All of the meetings — along with those officials at Amtrak, the Federal Aviation Administration and with Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren were held at Emanuel’s request.

The mayor had unprecedented access to White House aides and cabinet secretaries as President Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff. But he has no such relationships with the Trump administration. He’s trying to build them.

A Chicago Sun-Times story last year found that federal weapons charges in Chicago have fallen slightly over the past five years — despite the local rise in firearm offenses. Federal prosecutors in some other major urban areas – Manhattan, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Detroit and Baltimore – have charged far more people with weapons offenses than the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago has.

Under questioning at his Senate confirmation hearing, Sessions vowed to step up prosecutions of gun crimes to stop a surge in violent crime fueled by the 60 percent spike in Chicago homicides.

“Properly enforced, the federal gun laws can reduce crime and violence in our cities and communities. It was highlighted in Richmond and Project Exile. But I have to tell you, I’ve always believed that,” Sessions said under questioning at his confirmation hearing.

“Criminals are most likely the kind of person who will shoot somebody when they go about their business. And if those people are not carrying guns because they believe they might go to federal court, be sent to a federal jail for five years perhaps, they will stop carrying those guns during that drug dealing and their other activities that are criminal. Fewer people get killed.”

He added, “I truly believe that we need to step that up. It’s a compassionate thing. If one of those individuals carrying a gun shoots somebody, not only is there a victim. They end up sentenced in jail for interminable periods. Communities are safer with fewer guns in the hands of criminals.”

President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to take the shackles off police officers and return to stop-and-frisk policing.

He used Chicago as a whipping post — so much so that the City Council voted to punish him by removing the honorary street sign outside the riverfront hotel and condominium complex that bears the President’s name.

The attacks have continued unabated since Trump took office.

Trump threatened to “send in the FEDS” if Emanuel can’t find a way to stop the bloodshed. Almost every chance he gets, the President wonders aloud “What the hell is going on in Chicago?”

Last week, the President asserted without proof that “illegal immigrant gang members” were responsible for the surge in Chicago homicides and shootings.

The remarks before a law enforcement group marked the eighth time since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration that Trump had shined an unflattering spotlight on Chicago violence.

The President’s attacks on Chicago have come with such frequency, it was worth a mention in, yet another “Saturday Night Live” skit lampooning Trump’s top aides.

In one skit, comedian Melissa McCarthy reprising her role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer erroneously claims that the “80 percent” of the people living in Chicago had been shot.

“With all the talk and no action, you have to wonder whether the administration is serious about working with us on solutions, or if they are just using violence in this great city to score political points,” McGrath said last week.

By talking turkey with Sessions, Emanuel is hoping to turn the debate from talk to federal action.

After a Becoming-a-Man mentoring session at Hyde Park Academy last month, Emanuel made it clear that his patience was wearing thin with Trump’s repeated attacks on Chicago crime.

The mayor noted then that, out of 77 Chicago neighborhoods, 37 saw a reduction in shootings and homicides last year. In the first month of this year, 57 neighborhoods saw a reduction from the violence experienced in January, 2016, which was a reduction from the same period the year before.

Obviously referring to Trump’s portray of Chicago as an out-of-control war zone, Emanuel said, “It’s not a description of this city. You guys know this. You’re the press. This is your home, too. Come on…This is a great city. It’s a fabulous city.”

Emanuel argued then that there were “other things that have to happen” like mentoring, and that’s where he hoped the federal government would step in in. He described the federal and state governments as being “AWOL” from those efforts in recent years.

“You can do what you’re doing in Englewood. But, if there isn’t a mentoring program, a summer job or an activity, it’s not gonna solve the problem. It can prevent bad things from having, but to solve the problem…is what B.A.M. and summer jobs and investments in summer jobs do,” the mayor said.

“And we’ve got to be honest, guys. The federal government—and our state government—has been AWOL in that mission.”

Told that Trump would like to visit Chicago, Emanuel said: “What I would really like it the federal resources.”