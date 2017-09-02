Emanuel vows to deliver O’Hare express trains Daley dreamed of

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is vowing to keep a promise made by his predecessor — to start an express train service from downtown to O'Hare International Airport. One option would be following the existing route of the Blue Line, but building the express train on a platform over the CTA tracks. | File photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Thursday outlined a three-year plan to create 40,000 jobs, in part, by forging ahead with a high-speed rail line between downtown and O’Hare Airport that steers clear of the $200 million Block 37 super-station.

“Connecting the economic engine of our central business district with the economic engine of O’Hare will pay dividends for generations,” the mayor told an audience of movers-and-shakers at the Laborers District Council on the Near West Side.

The O’Hare express project has been an elusive dream of Chicago mayors for decades.

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley once hoped to convince Chinese investors to build a high-speed rail system to O’Hare that would originate from the $200 million Block 37 super-station.

It never happened, leaving the underground station looking like little more than an unfinished basement.

Emanuel vowed Thursday to turn the dream into reality.

“If London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Toronto can offer this service, the City of Chicago can and must offer it too,” the mayor said in his prepared remarks. “We have been hearing from potential investors and companies around the world about their interest in this project. And our engineers have made progress in identifying the routes to move it forward.”

The mayor said engineering and design giant WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff is continuing its to identify potential routes, develop a cost estimate, and pinpoint the location of downtown and airport stations, under terms of a $2 million contract awarded a year ago.

And in the meantime, the city is retaining Bob Rivkin, former general counsel at the U.S. Department of Transportation, to provide “legal expertise in identifying a clear path forward and working with potential partners,” the mayor said.

Once again, Emanuel did not say how much the project would cost or how it would be financed.

Mayoral spokesman Matt McGrath was asked whether Emanuel was promising to begin construction of the O’Hare express project in the next three years.

“Given the size and scope of the project it’s more likely we have a contract signed than a shovel in the ground. But make no mistake we’re moving forward,” McGrath wrote in an email to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans has said she’s confident business travelers would be willing to pay a premium fare — in the $25-to-$35 range — for express service that would whisk them between downtown and O’Hare in 20 or 25 minutes. That’s roughly half the time it takes to take the Blue Line.

“They want a quiet space where they can talk on the phone and pull out a lap top. They want to keep working. They’re traveling on expense accounts. They’re willing to pay a little bit more to be productive en route,” she has said.

Evans has said the Parsons Brinckerhoff study would determine whether the Kennedy Expressway corridor is the most desirable route, whether her idea of building a second deck above the CTA’s Blue Line is feasible or whether an alternative route in the West Loop will get the nod.

The study will also determine the location for a new or modified downtown station and whether it makes sense to build a station along the way to O’Hare.

“If an intermediate station helps the business proposition, it’s possible there could be one, but not many. The idea is to have true express service,” the commissioner has said.

Evans has said the Block 37 station is “not a feasible terminus” because it would “completely disrupt existing CTA service that uses that area.”

Thursday’s speech on what the mayor likes to call “rails, roads and runways” marked the five-year anniversary of a pair of similar speeches that produced mixed results on Emanuel’s lofty promises.

With his old boss, former President Bill Clinton, at his side, the mayor unveiled plans to create a $1.7 billion Infrastructure Trust to get private investors to bankroll “transformative” projects the city could not afford to build on its own.

Four weeks later, Emanuel urged major airlines to come to the table a year early and negotiate a fourth new runway at O’Hare Airport as part of a three-year plan to rebuild Chicago’s infrastructure and create 30,000 jobs.

Emanuel gave his infrastructure program a name on that day- “Building a New Chicago”- and a pricetag of $7.3 billion. He likened the program to rebuilding the city from the ashes after the Great Chicago Fire.

But it was little more than political packaging. Most, if not all, of the CTA, water, sewer, parks, schools and City Colleges projects had been announced before.

To his credit, Emanuel finally delivered the long-awaited runway deal last year.

On Thursday, the mayor claimed that “Building a New Chicago” had already created 60,000 jobs. His list included: the opening of two new runways at O’Hare; rebuilding or renovating more than 40 CTA stations; construction of 108 miles of protected bike lanes; the repaving of more than 1,600 miles of arterial and residential streets and alleys; replacement of over 500 miles of aging water mains and the rebuilding of 325 neighborhood “pocket parks.

The Infrastructure Trust was painfully slow out of the gate.

It was such a bust, Emanuel was forced to hit the re-set button with an expanded new board under the leadership of City Treasurer Kurt Summers and a new executive director.

The Trust finally got off the ground with a program known as “Retrofit One” to reduce energy consumption at city assets and by helping to bring 4G mobile data service to the CTA’s subway system.

Earlier this week, the Trust voted to start negotiating with a contractor it refused to identify to transform 270,000 outdoor lights to LED technology to cut utility costs and improve public safety.

Thursday’s infrastructure speech included a shiny new prize for the Near West Side: a new CTA station on the Green Line at Damen Avenue to serve the United Center, the Kinzie Corridor, the new Malcolm X College and the CHA’s Villages of Westhaven complex.

The new station is the third to be built under Emanuel. It will fill in a 1.5-mile gap between existing Green Line stations at California and Ashland to better serve a burgeoning business corridor and residential neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The mayor has good reason to highlight infrastructure that has nothing to do with diverting attention from Thursday’s MSNBC panel show shining another unflattering spotlight on Chicago’s skyrocketing murder rate.

President Donald Trump, who has made Chicago a political punching bag on the crime issue, is also promising to push a massive infrastructure program.

Emanuel wants a piece of it—to transform Union Station, deliver O’Hare express service and extend the Red Line South to 130th Street. He obviously hopes to stake his claim to any federal program by highlighting his own transportation plans.

Last month, Emanuel talked about his pre-inauguration meeting with Trump and cited infrastructure projects as one way he could work with the new President in spite of line in the sand the mayor has drawn on the volatile issue of immigration.

“We talked about transportation…I talked to him about the [Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act] loan program and the [Rapid Innovation Fund] program and things we’re using in Chicago. . . . It’s basically an infrastructure bank in embryonic stages,” the mayor said during a panel discussion with other big city mayors at the Detroit Auto Show.

“I gave him ideas on how to plus that up, bring private-sector money and you can leverage it. You don’t even need any money from the federal government. [No] new revenue. That’s our job. You just put more money into this loan program.”

The mayor noted then that Chicago has or is using federal TIFIA loans to build the downtown riverwalk, an intermodal facility at O’Hare Airport and an ultra-modern replacement for the CTA’s 95th Street station.

“That was where we could cooperate because we have a mutual interest in rebuilding runways, roads and rail systems. . . . There will be places where we will cooperate and places where we’ll stand our ground and confront,” he said on that day.