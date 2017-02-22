Emanuel yanks trees to salvage property tax rebate plan

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) attended an Operation Wake-Up vigil last week held across the street from the school where 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers was fatally wounded. He wanted more of the leftover property tax rebate money spent on anti-violence efforts. | Brian Jackson/For the Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday yanked his plan to plant 1,000 trees — and committed to raise at least $1 million for year-round jobs, mentoring and street intervention programs — to salvage his plan to spend $15 million in unclaimed property tax rebate money.

Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) called the trees a “gimme” — an item thrown into the mayor’s plan with the intent of negotiating it away if aldermen resisted.

But rookie Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) agreed to go along with the compromise — and the plan to shift $500,000 from trees and spend it on strategic support centers in high-crime districts — after the mayor made a commitment to privately raise millions for the jobs, mentoring and intervention programs that Lopez favors.

“There will be $1 million additional put into violence interrupters by this summer — as well as a more coordinated, holistic approach with $45 million worth of investments from public-private partnerships to address — not only violence intervention, but also employment and wrap-around support for hiring of those individuals who are most in need of gaining employment to stay off the wrong path, but also keep those jobs,” Lopez said.

“It’s not good enough to simply give them a job and hope they survive. We have to help them be successful in what they do.”

Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp reaffirmed the mayor’s commitment at a recessed Budget Committee meeting that preceded last week’s City Council meeting. The committee endorsed the compromise plan on a 20-4 vote.

“We are gonna commit to at least a $1 million. We are hoping to raise ten times that,” Zopp said.

“We were already working on finding additional funding. What the mayor did was agree to affirm a floor so that it will be at least $1 million. And we will find that funding from whatever sources we can find it from. But, we’re actually trying to get a much larger commitment.”

Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) was not satisfied with the mayor’s promise to raise the money privately. Not when some of the unclaimed rebate money is going to create

a small business incubator on the West Side and a call center on the South Side.

“For you to come before us and ask us to spend this kind of money and not even consider including some street intervention money so that some of our communities can enhance these programs is just not good. It’s actually a slap in the face to the City Council,” Munoz said.

“It just seems like you’re tone deaf to the fact that these kids needs something to do.”

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) wasn’t happy, either.

“Where is this money coming from? When will this money be available? We cannot wait until the summer time. And we cannot wait until you raise $45 million,” Dowell said.

Budget Director Alex Holt countered, “If we don’t get the grant money, we will make it happen” by finding the money in the city budget.

South Side Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) read aloud a ward-by-ward list of shooting surges to underscore her demand that the mayor’s promise was not good enough.

“Out of all the wards in the city, there are only eight wards where shootings and killings went down,” she said.

“We have the money. We need to move it toward violence intervention. … I’m sure the mothers of those [murdered] children hoped their kids would not succumb to violence…But, hope is not enough. We have to back it up.”

Last week, Zopp defended all of the items on the mayor’s list as having “some tie to” public safety. That includes the trees and the $3.5 million in park improvements that, a growing number of aldermen call a symbol of Emanuel’s misplaced priorities.

But, that was before the mayor’s plan ran into a buzz-saw of aldermanic opposition.

Even Budget Committee Chairman Carrie Austin (34th), the mayor’s most powerful African-American supporter, demanded that the $500,000 tree-planting initiative be eliminated.

Emanuel was determined to avoid a floor fight that he would have won, but with an embarrassingly high number of “no” votes.

So, he yanked the trees and agreed to use his formidable fundraising skills to support the priorities Lopez wanted and views as essential to stop the unrelenting violence that, just last week, claimed the lives of three children caught in the crossfire between rival gangs.

“We’re trying to work with the aldermen as the mayor has and we have all along,” Zopp said.

Emanuel has already committed some of the money to speeding distribution of body cameras to Chicago Police officers, cybersecurity training at City Colleges, renovating vacant homes in depressed neighborhoods, and providing legal assistance for immigrants threatened with deportation.

The rest of the money will be spent on: “crime-fighting intel centers” in the 7th and 11th districts; supporting after-school athletic programs in Chicago Public Schools; park infrastructure improvements; creating a small business incubator on the West Side and a call center on the South Side.