Emanuel’s plan to borrow $389 million for CPS is already under fire

Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to take out a short-term loan against expected state grant payments to get CPS through the end of the regular school year. | File photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s “gimmicky” plan to let the Chicago Public Schools borrow $389 million secured by late block grants owed by the state came under fire Friday from financial experts and the City Council.

Top mayoral aides have called the loan against $467 million in overdue state grant payments the least painful of the bad choices” available to CPS, but Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) doesn’t see it that way.

Munoz likened the short-term borrowing to a payday loan.

“It sounds like an unsecured loan which is gonna cost us dearly on the debt servicing,” Munoz said.

“If the state did their job and the governor did his job, we wouldn’t have to wait for these grants. We wouldn’t have to wait for state funding. But because of the governor’s hatred of Chicago, it’s damaging the process and presenting us with false choices.”

Matt Fabian, a partner at Municipal Market Analytics, said CPS is already the “main risk to the city from a triage perspective” and, therefore, the city would have been better off “giving” the district the money it needs to get through the school year and make a $721 million payment to the teachers pension fund due on June 30.

He suggested the city either borrow the money for CPS or raid the tax-increment-financing (TIF) surplus yet again, just as Emanuel did to the tune of $87.5 million to stave off another teachers strike.

“That’s a better option than paying 8.5 percent interest and taking more risk. There’s no reason to assume that the state grants are gonna be provided anytime soon. … It’s just unpredictable, which is the problem because then, you’re stuck with this debt that doesn’t have a source of repayment. It’s only gonna make their problems worse later.”

“The problem for Chicago and CPS is that the state is simply not going to help or the state is unwilling to help. So, the city and the school district need to work out plans of their own. Because they continue to rely on the state, they keep winding up in this same situation.”

If CPS “had some surety” from Gov. Bruce Rauner or Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan “that the state aid would be forthcoming some time in 2017,” Emanuel’s approach would be “easier to do.”

But, he said, “If the most they could get is $100 million, it seems like they’re headed for adding to the district’s overall debt burden and making next year’s financial balance worse.”

Fabian urged Emanuel to move quickly to identify a permanent source of revenue for the Chicago Public Schools.

“Speaking for Wall Street, the street is impatient to get to a full-funding scenario. Investors want the long-term solutions produced in the short-term. As far as figuring out what taxes to raise and what spending to cut, full speed ahead. That’s what they need to. Waiting for things to happen and relying on the state while you’re waiting for things to happen is only making the situation worse,” he said.

The Chicago Sun-Times has reported the mayor is considering taxing high net-worth individuals, downtown businesses or both to generate the $400 million-to-$600 million needed to put CPS on more solid financial ground.

“That is one of the easiest things for Chicago to tax because they have had strong growth downtown. That would seem one of the more resilient areas of the economy to tax. It’s not unreasonable to look there first,” Fabian said.

“There isn’t much tax capacity in the neighborhoods and, from a national perspective, Chicago’s economy is very healthy. So, it could handle a higher tax burden, especially downtown.”

But, the mayor is determined to wait until the end of the General Assembly’s spring session before determining how large a hole he needs to fill.

The next “pressure point” is around July 4, when principals need to be told how much money will be available for their individual schools, City Hall sources said.

The Sun-Times reported Friday that CPS will get through the end of the school year and pay for teacher pensions by short-term borrowing against $467 million in late block grants owed by the state.

Emanuel had considered but ruled out a bridge loan from tax-increment financing districts amid concern it would endanger the city’s already shaky bond rating, City Hall sources said Thursday. He also decided against making a partial payment to the Chicago Teachers Pension Fund, concerned it would trigger a lawsuit and yet another drop in CPS’ bond rating.

Instead, CPS, which needs $596 million to finish the year, will go it alone on short-term borrowing that will allow it make the bulk of a $721 million teacher pension payment due June 30, minus $250 million from a dedicated property tax increase that will get deposited directly later in the summer, according to the sources.

The source of the borrowing has not yet been determined, nor has the interest rate. That must wait until the borrowing goes out to bid. The maximum interest rate allowed by state law is nine percent.