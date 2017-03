Emergency bridge repairs close I-80 lanes in Joliet

Emergency bridge repairs shut down multiple lanes of Interstate 80 Friday morning in Joliet.

Lanes were closed on the structure that carries I-80 over Route 53 for emergency bridge deck repairs, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The ramp from northbound Route 53 to westbound I-80 was also closed.

The repairs are expected to be finished by Friday evening, IDOT said.