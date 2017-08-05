Emma Lee Lewis’ creamy macaroni and cheese

Ingredients:

1 pinch of salt

1 1/2 quarts of water

1 and 1/2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1/4 cup of butter

2 cups of milk

8 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese

8 ounces of shredded Velveeta

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Butter a 1 and 1/2 quart casserole dish.

Bring water and a pinch of salt to a boil.

Add macaroni and cook about 5 minutes; drain macaroni.

In a separate saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Slowly stir in milk. Add the cheddar and Velveeta cheeses, stirring constantly until sauce has thickened.

Mix noodles and cheese sauce. Place in casserole dish. Bake covered for 20-25 minutes! Enjoy.