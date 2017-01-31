Employee shot after fight in Wicker Park liquor store

A man who was working at D & D Food & Liquor was shot Monday night after a fight in the Wicker Park neighborhood store.

About 10:25 p.m., the suspect walked into the store in the 2000 block of West Division and got into an argument with the 26-year-old employee, which escalated when he pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The fight spilled out into the street, and the male suspect shot the worker in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Monday night as Area North detectives investigated.