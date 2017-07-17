Endangered West Virginia woman missing in Chicago

Illinois State Police are looking for the public’s help in locating an endangered West Virginia woman who went missing Thursday in Chicago.

Deloris Arnold, 70, was last seen Thursday at the Greyhound Station at 630 W. Harrison St., according to a statement from the White Sulpher Springs Police Department in West Virginia.

Arnold, who suffers from dementia, is described as 5-foot-2, 192-pound black woman with grey hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with yellow stripes, a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and grey sneakers with neon green shoestrings.

Anyone with information was asked to call White Sulpher Springs police at (304) 536-1466.