Equifax says data breach possibly affected 143M consumers

Equifax Inc. says a data breach might have affected 143 million U.S. consumers. | AP file photo

Equifax Inc. revealed Thursday a data breach that might have affected 143 million U.S. consumers.

The credit information agency said the breach happened between mid-May and July. It was discovered July 29.

Someone gained accessed to names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information. Equifax said 209,000 U.S. credit card numbers also were obtained.

“This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard F. Smith said in a statement posted on the company website. “We pride ourselves on being a leader in managing and protecting data.”

The company said there is no evidence of unauthorized activity on Equifax’s core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases.

Customers can sign up for credit monitoring and identity theft protection by at www.equifaxsecurity2017.com.