Estate of man killed in 2016 Skokie crash sues driver

The estate of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle last December in north suburban Skokie is suing the vehicle’s driver.

Joanne Hwa Lee, special administrator of the estate of Tae J. Kwon, was seeking more than $50,000 in the wrongful death suit against Janice K. Hamilton, according to the lawsuit, filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court.

The suit alleges that Lee was riding a bicycle south on Kostner Avenue on Nov. 18 when he was struck by Hamilton’s vehicle in the intersection of Kostner and Mulford. Hamilton was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox east on Mulford and turning left on Kostner when the crash happened, the suit alleges.

Kwon was pronounced dead at 12:33 a.m. Dec. 30, more than a month after the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of complications from his injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

Skokie police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the crash.