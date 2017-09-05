Estate of man killed in Belmont Heights crash sues driver

The estate of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle last August in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side is suing the driver of the vehicle that struck him.

Elwira M. Leszczynska, special administrator for Krzystztof Wlostowski, was seeking more than $30,000 in the wrongful death suit against Jaime Delgado, according to the suit, filed Tuesday in Cook County circuit court.

Wlostowski was crossing the street about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2016, when he was hit by a Honda going west in the 7900 block of West Belmont, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver stopped and rendered aid to the man before paramedics arrived, police said.

Wlostowski, who lived in the Lake View neighborhood, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver was issued citations for negligent driving and driving without a license, police said.

The suit claimed that Delgado was negligent when the vehicle struck Wlostowski, according to the suit.