Estate of woman killed in 2015 Belmont Cragin crash sues driver

The estate of a woman who was fatally struck by a cement truck in 2015 in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side is suing the driver and the corporation he worked for.

David A. Epstein, public administrator for Maria Dominguez, was seeking more than $100,000 in the wrongful death and survival act suit against Marco Duran and Duran Concrete, Inc., according to the two-count suit, filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Dominguez, 62, was struck about 7:20 a.m. May 22, 2015, in the 5100 block of West Grand, the same block she lived in, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash, police said. He told police he was driving north on Laramie and turning right onto eastbound Grand when he saw what appeared to be a pile of clothes on the roadway.

A witness realized it was a person and flagged him down, police said.

The suit claimed that Duran was negligent when the vehicle struck Dominguez, according to the suit.