Ethics board targets six more lobbyists who emailed Emanuel

The Chicago Board of Ethics is voting to send "probable-cause letters" to six more lobbyists, but chairman William Conlon refused to identify the lobbyists in question or to identify the companies they represented. | Sun-Times file photo

Make that a dozen clout-heavy lobbyists who now face hefty fines in the continuing fallout from the massive information dump that was supposed to end Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s legal battle to keep 2,700 of his private emails concealed from public view.

The number is expected to double Tuesday — from six to 12 — when Chicago’s revamped and re-energized Board of Ethics votes to issue “probable-cause letters” to six more lobbyists.

Those lobbyists are accused of either failing to register or failing to report their lobbying activities on a quarterly basis, as required by law.

The latest batch of potential fines comes five weeks after the Board of Ethics slapped former Uber executive David Plouffe with a record $90,000 fine for emailing Emanuel without registering as a lobbyist.

One week later, the board flexed its muscle again — by issuing “probable-cause letters” to five more unregistered lobbyists and the companies they represent.

A sixth letter was issued to a registered lobbyist accused of failing to report a contact, as required by law.

On Tuesday, Ethics Board Chairman William Conlon once again refused to identify the new round of lobbyists in question or to identify the companies they represented.

But sources said the maximum fines those lobbyists face are “substantial.” The names are expected to be released after the accused have an opportunity to respond and exercise their right to an administrative hearing.

Just like the first batch, all six individuals targeted by Tuesday’s vote lobbied Emanuel through the private email accounts the mayor used to conduct public business, the sources said.

Conlon has made no apologies for getting tough on lobbying violations, armed with the treasure trove of information provided by Emanuel’s private emails.

“We’re taking it seriously — and we should. That’s the job we signed up to do for the people of Chicago. It isn’t me. It’s the entire board doing the right thing with the information we have,” Conlon said then of a revamped Board of Ethics once known as a paper tiger.

“If it comes to our attention, we’re going to act on it. It affects the integrity of the process. Lobbying is a registered activity…for a reason: So people can see what’s going on, what’s being communicated to government and who’s doing it.”

Although the emails shined the light on behind-the-scenes influence peddling for which Chicago politics is famous, Conlon has put the onus on those currying favor with Emanuel—not on the mayor who appointed the Ethics Board chairman.

“I don’t think the mayor or anyone who gets a call from someone who turns out to be a lobbyist should say, ‘Are you a registered lobbyist?’ It’s the lobbyist’s responsibility,” Conlon said.

The $90,000 fine assessed against Plouffe, who managed former President Barack Obama’s campaign, was the highest ever assessed by the Chicago Board of Ethics.

It represented $1,000 for every one of the 90 days that Plouffe failed to register as a lobbyist after his November 2015 email sent to Emanuel’s personal account.

Plouffe no longer works for Uber, whose investors include the mayor’s brother, Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel.

But Plouffe did — as vice president of policy and strategy for Uber — in November 2015 when he used one of the mayor’s personal email accounts to lobby Emanuel on behalf of the ride-sharing giant.

At the time, the mayor had authorized Uber and Lyft to make pickups at O’Hare and Midway Airports and at McCormick Place that was once the exclusive purview of the struggling taxicab industry.

Plouffe was concerned about a fee tacked on by McPier and about the city requirement that Uber vehicles that make airport pickups include signs designating those vehicles as such.

Uber spokeswoman Molly Spaeth responded to the fine — and the $2,000 fine assessed against the company — by saying company officials “work hard to ensure our registrations are accurate and up to date. We regret that in this instance we made a mistake, and we will comply with the board’s assessment.”

Uber and Plouffe had argued for a $1,000 fine. They claimed the $90,000 fine “leads to an absurd result by having the board punish those, like him, to the same degree it would punish a person who actually had engaged in lobbying every day” during the period in question.

The Ethics Board rejected that argument.

“Under that interpretation, a person could engage in unregistered lobbying activity as many times as he or she wishes and simply avoid registration with the knowledge that, once he or she is discovered or ‘caught,’ if ever, there would be no fine. Or at most a $1,000 fine. There would be no deterrent effect as to unregistered lobbying at all,” the ruling stated.

Plouffe currently serves as president of CZI Policy and Advocacy. He remains an Uber board member and serves on the board of the Obama Foundation.

Under Conlon’s leadership, the Board of Ethics isn’t just targeting unregistered lobbyists.

Last fall, the board’s strong stand against a longstanding perk prompted the Cubs to yank an offer they have made to aldermen for more than a decade — to purchase playoff and World Series tickets at face value that cost thousands of dollars to buy on the secondary market.

And just last week, Conlon warned aldermen they are prohibited from accepting the White Sox offer to attend the Sox April 3 home opener against the Detroit Tigers and a pre-game reception with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres because the total package is “worth more than $50 to a single recipient.”

Meanwhile, the legal battle over the private emails that Emanuel used to conduct public business drags on.

Last week, the Better Government Association asked a Circuit Court judge to re-open the group’s settlement with the city and resolve a dispute over “more than 300” emails that may have been “improperly withheld” by the city when the marathon lawsuit was dropped.

The BGA’s legal motion also challenged, what it calls the Emanuel administration’s “selective use of redactions” to hide the content of some of the 2,700 emails that City Hall did release.

After releasing the emails in December, Emanuel acknowledged that he “wasn’t perfect” in using private email accounts to conduct city business, but fears a new ban on similar behavior could place mayors in a bubble.