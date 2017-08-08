Even after hefty lobbyist fines, Rahm pals sought help via email

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has warned people about trying to lobby him via email. | Sun-Times file photo

The hard line drawn by Chicago’s reinvigorated Board of Ethics has not discouraged at least a few powerful people from lobbying Mayor Rahm Emanuel through the mayor’s private emails — so much so that Emanuel has warned a few of them about the line they were about to cross.

That’s precisely what happened a few months ago when Gary E.W. Rossi, director of real estate for the Marmon Group LLC, emailed the mayor with a personal problem.

He and his wife had just purchased the Cabrini Green church and were planning to renovate the building “for our family residence.” But there was a problem. Off-street parking was possible, but only at the rear. That prompted Rossi to request a “curb cut” off the driveway to Stanton Park.

Senate President John Cullerton had called Park District Superintendent Mike Kelly on Rossi’s behalf. That prompted Park District general counsel Tim King to agree to issue the permit provided it was “sanctioned” by local Ald. Walter Burnett (27th).

But nearly two months after Burnett’s letter of support, King had yet to issue the permit. That prompted Rossi’s emailed appeal to Emanuel.

“I am in the unfortunate position of reaching out to you — not only in my interest, but also Chicago’s to save this significant historic church,” Rossi wrote to the mayor this spring.

At first, Emanuel replied, “Let me look into it.” But, the mayor thinks better of it.

“Given our ethics laws and for your own good, I have to warn you not to email on permitting or zoning issues,” the mayor tells Rossi, according to Emanuel’s most recent private emails, released to the Chicago Sun-Times in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Rossi thanks the mayor, what he calls “your very quick reply” as well as for the “heads-up” on private emails.

“I’m not looking to bend any ethics laws. Just get a credible response from Tim King on an issue he discussed with my attorney some time ago,” Rossi wrote.

Emanuel countered: “I know, but ethics [board] may not.”

Rossi replied: “Got it. I can only imagine the depth of political optics as they are now.”

Even Paul Begala, one of Emanuel’s closest friends in politics, got a warning from the mayor after the wave of illegal lobbying fines issued by the Ethics Board from clout-heavy Chicagoans who contacted the mayor through his private emails, but failed to register as lobbyists or report the activity.

It happened in early April after Begala wrote the mayor on behalf of “one of my neighbors with a renewable energy firm” who had “heard you are retrofitting all city buildings, which is amazing.” Begala asked whom his neighbor should contact to “find out more.”

Emanuel replied, “Got some strict lobbyist rules on this kind of thing. Will explain more next time we talk.”

Begala, who worked together with Emanuel in the Clinton White House, takes the hint.

“Oh, OK. I have absolutely no interest or connection. My neighbor knows I know you and is interested in finding out more. But, don’t worry about it. He can find out on his own. No need for you to be involved.”