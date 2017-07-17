Evans unveils ‘significant’ step to get non-violent people out of jail

In the wake of bail-bond reforms implemented by the Illinois Legislature and the Cook County state’s attorney, Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans on Monday announced what his office said is a “significant” step toward keeping non-violent offenders out of jail while they await trial.

Starting Sept. 18, criminal defendants in Cook County who “pose no danger” to the public will be given bail amounts they can afford, Evans said in a news release. As a result, those defendants won’t have to be locked up before they stand trial.

From the release:

“Defendants should not be sitting in jail awaiting trial simply because they lack the financial resources to secure their release. If they are not deemed a danger to any person or the public, my order states that they will receive a bail they can afford,” Chief Judge Evans said. Chief Judge Evans’ order states that a judge must ensure that “the defendant has the present ability to pay the amount necessary to secure his or her release on bail.” This means that judges in the Circuit Court of Cook County can only set bail in an amount that a defendant can afford to pay at the time of the bail hearing, which ensures the defendant’s release. As part of this significant change to the process, Chief Judge Evans will also create a new division of the court specifically for initial bail proceedings, effective September 18, 2017. The establishment of a new division, with a presiding judge to oversee it, will allow the court to further examine and enhance bail-setting procedures. All judges will have the opportunity to request assignment to the new division.

The news release also states “For the first time, court staff and judges will be required to inquire into the ability of a defendant to pay a bail amount. For the defendant to be released, the judge must also find that the defendant does not present a danger to the community. Judges also have the discretion to release defendants on individual-recognizance bonds or electronic monitoring, which do not require the defendant to pay money to be released.

“Defendants who are found to be a danger to a person or the community, after a bail hearing, will be held in jail without bond.”

Currently, judges set bail for most people charged with crimes. Defendants typically need to pay 10 percent of that amount to obtain a bond to get out of jail before trial. In some cases, judges allow for a “recognizance bond,” in which no payment is required.

Under state law, cash bail is to ensure a defendant will show up for court, doesn’t pose a danger to the community and will comply with the conditions of bond.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.