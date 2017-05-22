Evanston man charged with sexually assaulting 2 family members in 2010

A north suburban man was charged Friday with sexually assaulting two family members, who were children at the time, in 2010.

About 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Evanston Police Department Juvenile Bureau traveled to the New Castle Indiana Correctional Facility to arrest 30-year-old Travon C. Howard, according to a statement from Evanston police.

The sexual assaults reported in April 2017, police said. Detectives determined that Howard began sexually assaulting two of his family members, who were 7 and 11 years old at the time, in approximately 2010, police said.

Howard was charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, police said.

“The Evanston Police Department would like to acknowledge the strength and courage of the victims to come forward and cooperate in this investigation,” police said.