Ex-Bears LB Shea McClellin: Super Bowl win ‘unbelievable’

HOUSTON — Shea McClellin sprinted onto the field looking to slam teammate Dont’a Hightower.

The Patriots linebacker had promised his friend he would deliver an “RKO” — wrestler Randy Orton’s trademark move — if the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

When they did Sunday, a 34-28 triumph that marked the greatest comeback in the game’s history, the former Bear found Hightower, but held off on the signature wrestling move.

“It’s just unbelievable,” he said. “There’s just really nothing else I can say. It’s unreal. It’s what all of us have always wished for.”

Shea McClellin tries to hurdle the longsnapper Sunday. (Getty Images)

McClellin started but played only eight defensive snaps. He was partially to blame for Devonta Freeman’s 37-yard run to open the game, but later recorded a quarterback hit.

His most memorable moment, though, came when he hurdled the long snapper and helped force a muffed hold on the Falcons’ second extra point attempt. He was penalized for lining up over the snapper, though he appeared be on top of the guard.

“From looking at the pictures,” McClellin said. “Everyone was telling me it was perfect.”