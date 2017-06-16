Ex-Joliet cop acquitted of repeatedly punching woman — for 2nd time

A former Joliet police has been acquitted — for the second time — of punching a woman repeatedly in a videotaped conflict at a motel in 2012.

A federal jury in Chicago took less than two hours Friday to reach its verdict on Thomas O’Connor. In 2013, a Will County jury also acquitted O’Connor for the force he used in the same incident on Feb. 9, 2012, when he was called to Joliet’s Star Inn motel. A woman there, Shantique Jackson, had called police because her ex-boyfriend was in a room with another woman. Authorities noted the ex-boyfriend had a murder conviction.

While he was charged off the same incident, O’Connor faced different legal charges in the county and federal cases.

In the federal case, he had faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Defense attorney Jeff Tomczak, who represented O’Connor along with Michael Ettinger and Alexander Michael, said he believes the jury focused on “the very dangerous situation that he was confronted with, alone, and the basic character of Tom O’Connor being a person who has always spent the majority of his life trying to help others. He really is a class guy.”

At trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Greening said O’Connor’s punches left Jackson with a bloody face, a broken nose and a scratched eyeball. Video of the early-morning incident was captured on the motel’s surveillance system, but there is no audio.

Greening said that after O’Connor arrived at the motel, Jackson’s ex-boyfriend made a comment that spurred Jackon to run up and kick him in front of O’Connor. In the roughly 40 seconds that followed, Greening said O’Connor punched Jackson 23 times.

O’Connor threw Jackson on the hood of a car and hit her 11 times in five seconds while she lay on her stomach, Greening said. Then, he flipped her face-up onto the hood of another car and punched her 10 times. Finally, she said O’Connor took Jackson to the ground and hit her two more times.

O’Connor has said he punched Jackson as many times as necessary to control a chaotic situation.

O’Connor resigned from Joliet Police Department and is now a critical care nurse. Tomczak said O’Connor has no interest in going back to police work.