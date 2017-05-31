Ex-Trump campaign manager open to returning

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (R) greets guest at an Afternoon Tea hosted by the British Embassy in January. | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager says he’d be willing to join the White House staff if “the right role is there.”

But Corey Lewandowski declined to say whether he’s been contacted by Trump or anyone else about a return engagement as the president considers an overhaul of his communications team.

Trump wants to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and questions about investigations of possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Lewandowski tells “Fox & Friends” that he wants to help promote Trump’s agenda whether he’s inside the White House or not.

He says Trump is best served by having staff around him who know him well.