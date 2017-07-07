Explosion, ammonia leak reported in Elk Grove Village

An explosion and ammonia leak were reported at Grecian Delight Foods, Inc., in Elk Grove Village. | Courtesy ABC7

An explosion and ammonia leak were reported Friday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

The explosion happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Tonne Road and Touhy Avenue, according to Elk Grove Village police. There was also an ammonia leak, and authorities were closing streets in the area.

The problems appeared to be centered on or near the site of the Grecian Delight Foods facility, according to video taken by an ABC7 Chicago traffic helicopter. That video appears to show what looks like water bubbling up from the ground.

The Elk Grove Village fire department did not provide additional details Friday morning.

