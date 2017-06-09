Explosion at East Chicago post office under investigation

Authorities are investigating a possible explosion Wednesday night at a post office in East Chicago, Indiana.

Two pipe bombs were found after the explosion, which happened about 6 p.m. at a U.S. Post Office branch at 901 E. Chicago Ave.

East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said a post office employee was injured during the incident, but did not provide information about their condition or the extent of their injuries.

Following the explosion, the East Chicago Police Department requested the assistance of the Lake County Indiana sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Mark Back.

The FBI and ATF were responding to the scene.

Representatives for the agencies did not immediately respond to requests for information and messages left with the East Chicago police and fire departments had not been returned Wednesday night.

Contributing AP