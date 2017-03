Extensive delays on Metra UP Northwest Line after person struck

Extensive delays are expected Saturday night on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line after a pedestrian was struck near northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Train 725, which was scheduled to arrive in Harvard at 10:30 p.m., was stopped at the Dee Road station after it struck a pedestrian just after 9 p.m. near the station, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said. Extensive delays were expected.

Additional information was not immediately available.