Extra-alarm fire damages 2 buildings in Washington Park

A two-alarm fire damaged two buildings and displaced multiple residents Saturday morning in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at 6:45 a.m. at a building in the 5800 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder. It was upgraded to a two-alarm at 7:01 a.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to one building and also spread to an adjacent building, Schroeder said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross and the Illinois Department of Human Services were at the scene to help displaced residents find housing Saturday morning, Schroeder said. It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced.

Firefighters remained at the scene performing overhaul operations as of 9:40 a.m., Schroeder said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the CFD’s Office of Fire Investigations and the Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Unit are investigating.