Falling concrete partially closes LSD ramp to Randolph

Falling concrete closed part of the ramp connecting mid-level Randolph and mid-level Wacker/Lake Shore Drive Wednesday afternoon.

One lane of the ramp was temporarily closed while the Chicago Department of Transportation worked to make emergency repairs to the roadbed, according to CDOT spokeswoman Susan Hofer.

Traffic control markers will remain in place so crews can make permanent repairs, Hofer said.