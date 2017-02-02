Family displaced in Elgin house fire

A fire Wednesday night caused more than $60,000 in damage to a house and rendered it uninhabitable in northwest suburban Elgin.

Crews were called at 8:18 p.m. about a fire at the house in the 1300 block of Royal Boulevard, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department. They arrived to find the fire in the living room and quickly extinguished it.

While the flames were contained to the living room, the fire caused smoke damage throughout the house, fire officials said. It also damaged the electrical system and water pipes.

All utilities to the house had to be shut off because of the damage, rendering it uninhabitable, according to the fire department. The cost of the damage was estimated to be between $60,000 and $80,000.

One of the home’s occupants was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused transport to a hospital, officials said. The fire department secured a complimentary hotel room for the family while their landlord secures long-term accommodations.