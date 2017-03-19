Family of man fatally struck by Jeep in Frankfort sues driver

The family of a man who was fatally struck by a Jeep last year in southwest suburban Frankfort has filed a lawsuit against the driver and the bar that allegedly served him alcohol before the crash.

Justin Grannon, 35, was struck by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee on Aug. 20, 2016, as he walked near 80th and North avenues, according to the lawsuit and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Grannon was pronounced dead the next day at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The driver, Nathan R. Maslan, was charged in December last year with felonies for aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide, according to Will County court records.

Grannon’s mother, Theresa Kolkau, filed the lawsuit on Friday in Cook County Circuit Court and seeks an unspecified amount from Maslan and Aqua Lounge, a bar in Frankfort that served him alcohol before the crash, according to court documents.

Kolkau accuses Maslan of wrongful death for failing to keep a proper lookout and negligently operating his vehicle, according to the suit.

Damages against Aqua Lounge are being sought under the Dram Act for selling alcohol to Maslan, which caused his intoxication, according to the suit.

A representative for Aqua Lounge did not respond to a request for comment.