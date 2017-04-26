Family of man killed in ATV crash on SW Side files suit

A 49-year-old man driving a four-wheeler was killed in a crash May 24, 2016 on the Southwest Side, police said. | Network Video Productions

The family of a man killed in a crash last year while he was riding an ATV in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side has filed a lawsuit against the driver he collided with.

Jose A. Torres was riding the four-wheeler about 10:30 p.m. May 24, 2016 when he drove through a stop sign in the 6200 block of South Austin and collided with a vehicle in the intersection, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Torres, of the 6100 block of South McVicker, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m., authorities said.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Torres’ widow, Donna Torres, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court and sought more than $50,000 from the driver of the vehicle her husband collided with, according to court documents.

The suit claims the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet failed to obey a traffic signal, failed to give the right of way and failed to take evasive action to avoid the collision.