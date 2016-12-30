Family of man struck by vehicle in Worth suing driver

The family of a man who died on Monday after he was struck by a vehicle in south suburban Worth has filed a lawsuit against the vehicle’s driver.

Michael Van Drunen was struck by a vehicle Saturday as he crossed the street at Harlem Avenue and 110th Street, according to the suit filed by his daughter, Taylor Van Drunen.

He died two days later at 9:18 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy showed he died of blunt force injuries from being struck by a vehicle and his death was ruled an accident.

Worth police were not able to provide information about the crash on Friday.

The suit alleges the driver was negligent when she struck Van Drunen as he crossed at the crosswalk and seeks more than $50,000 in damages.