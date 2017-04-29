Family of woman killed in apartment seeks more than $300K in suit

The father of a woman who was stabbed to death in her South Side apartment is seeking more than $300,000 in a lawsuit filed on Friday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Rodney Alan Harvey Jr., 35, confronted 28-year-old Julia Martin about 7 p.m. Oct. 7, 2016, when she returned home to her apartment in the 3000 block of South King Drive, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Harvey stabbed Martin multiple times before jumping from a window, authorities said. Both were pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Police called the case a domestic murder-suicide.

The six-count lawsuit filed by Derrick Martin seeks more than $200,000 from the owners of the apartment building his daughter was killed in, according to court documents.

The suit claims Prairie Shores Apartments was negligent when it failed to maintain a camera system at the doors of the building and “failed to monitor the entrances of the building when it was known residents would prop entrance doors open allowing access to non-residents.”

The suit also seeks $100,000 from the estate of Harvey for pain and suffering inflicted upon Martin.

Representatives for Prairie Shores Apartments did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.