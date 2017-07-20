Family worried ‘something bad’ happened to missing Chicago woman

A Far South Side woman has been missing for three weeks and her family is concerned that “something bad” may have happened to her.

Norine Morehead, 33, was last seen about 1 a.m. June 26 in the 12200 block of South Stewart in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to her sister, Nicole Morehead-Jones.

Morehead is described as 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with brownish-blonde hair and brown eyes.

Norine Morehead, who attended Gage Park High School and Robert Morris University, has two daughters, and family members “are very concerned,” Morehead-Jones said.

“We are afraid that something bad has happened.”

Morehead-Jones said her sister was “not depressed” and has never gone missing in the past.

Morehead lived with her boyfriend, but he will not talk to the family, she said.

Area South Detectives are conducting a missing persons investigation after Morehead’s disappearance was reported Wednesday, according to Chicago Police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Chicago Police 5th District at (312) 747-8210.