Far South Side man charged with Carpentersville shooting

A Far South Side man has been charged with shooting someone earlier this month in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

Stephen L. Brown, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, all felonies, according to Carpentersville police.

The shooting happened Jan. 3 at the Fox View Apartment Complex at 27 Oxford Dr. in Carpentersville, police said. The victim was shot in the lower body and was driven to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives identified Brown as the shooter using witness statements, security footage and evidence from the crime scene, police said.

Brown, of the 400 block of West 117th Street, was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.