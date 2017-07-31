Far South Side man dies 30 years after being shot

The death of a 63-year-old Far South Side man in his Pullman neighborhood home has been ruled a homicide 30 years after he was shot.

Rodney Winters died at 12:45 p.m. on June 20 in the 900 block of East 104th Street, the same block where he lived, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on his cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of complications from a remote gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Winters was shot about 30 years ago, according to a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide information.