Fatal crash reported on I-80 in New Lenox

A fatal crash was reported Sunday on I-80 in southwest suburban New Lenox.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-80 underneath I-355, according to an alert sent out by Illinois State Police at 12:15 p.m.

The right two lanes of westbound I-80 were shut down by traffic was getting by in the right lane, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.