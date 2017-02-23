Fatal East Garfield shooting in January ruled accidental

The death of a 23-year-old man who died after shooting himself in the leg last month in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side has been ruled an accident.

Mi’Angelo Angel Martae Roberts was sitting in a parked vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Jan. 21 in the first block of North Sacramento when he was shot in the leg, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Roberts was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m., authorities said.

Police said Thursday that Roberts accidentally shot himself.

An autopsy for Roberts, who lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, found he died of a gunshot wound to the left thigh, according to the medical examiner’s office. His manner of death remains undetermined.