Father and son charged with shooting neighbor in Roseland

A father and son have been charged with shooting their neighbor early Friday during an argument in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Calvin McClendon, 27, faces one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, according to Chicago Police. Fred Brown, 46, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at a vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

About 2:15 a.m. Friday, a 41-year-old woman intervened when her son got into an argument with McClendon in the 10600 block of South State, police said at the time.

McClendon’s father, Brown, joined the shouting match, and he and his son both pulled out guns and opened fire, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

After the shooting, Brown and McClendon ran into their house, police said. When officers arrived, witnesses pointed to the house and the men were taken into custody.

On Saturday, McClendon and Brown were each ordered held on $1 million bonds, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Both are due back in court on May 12.