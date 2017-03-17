Father charged after 3-year-old son accidentally shot

An Englewood man is facing a gun charge after his 3-year-old son was accidentally shot while playing cops and robbers at home.

Michael D. Riley, 34, was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Riley is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.

He has previous drug convictions and a pending misdemeanor aggravated assault case from earlier this year, according to court records.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday in a home in the 6200 block of South Aberdeen, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Chicago Police said the 3-year-old boy was the youngest of at least four children left home unsupervised in an apartment without heat or hot water — “deplorable conditions,” according to a CPD spokesman.

The other children police found with the 3-year-old were 11 or younger.

Police said the child’s mother, who hasn’t been identified, had a Firearm Owner Identification Card. Authorities say she owned a .40 caliber handgun that was found in an unlocked lock box. A spent shell casing found next to the boy matches the caliber of the weapon recovered.

The shooting comes just over a month after 2-year-old Lavontay White was killed in a shooting on Feb. 14 in North Lawndale.