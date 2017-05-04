Father of man charged in South Shore deaths was killed day before

The father of the man who is accused of fatally shooting four people in South Shore last week was himself shot to death the day before, police said.

Maurice Harris, 19, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of four people at Nadia Fish and Chicken at 75th and Coles on March 30, police said.

Brendan Deenihan, the Area Central Chief of Detectives, said Harris’ father was fatally shot the day before at 7909 S. Phillips.

Deenihan said “a reasonable person would believe” the two shootings were related.

Harris has not given a confession and was arrested Tuesday near 127th and Western, Deenihan said.

About 3:30 p.m. last Thursday, a shooter walked into Nadia Fish and Chicken at the corner of 75th and Coles and opened fire, according to family members of the victims.

Emmanuel C. Stokes, 28, and Edwin Davis, 32, were fatally shot inside the restaurant, authorities said.

Two other men, 19-year-old Raheem Jackson and his 20-year-old brother Dillon Jackson, ran from the restaurant as gunfire erupted, but both were fatally shot in different parking lots within a block of the restaurant, authorities said.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Stokes and the Jacksons lived in South Shore; Davis was a Brainerd neighborhood resident.

Dillon and Raheem Jackson had gone to the restaurant to visit their mother, who has worked there for eight years, according to their grandmother, Georgia Jackson. She said she lost another grandson to gun violence in 2011.

“I can’t keep doing this,” Georgia Jackson said. “I’m losing too many kids.”

They were among seven victims slain in a 12-hour burst of violence that happened within eight blocks of each other in the neighborhood.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said after the quadruple homicide that the attack was considered “gang-related retaliation from another incident,” though additional information on that incident was not provided.