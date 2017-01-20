FBI: Bank robber shot by security guard in Rockford

A person who attempted to rob a bank Friday in northern Illinois was shot by a security officer.

Just before 4 p.m., a male of unknown age tried to rob an Alpine Bank branch at 2218 N. Mulford Ave. in Rockford, according to the FBI.

The robber walked into the bank and began shooting, police said. An armed bank security officer returned fire and shot the suspect at least once. The offender, whose condition was unknown, was taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

The FBI and Rockford police are conducting a joint investigation.