FBI investigates possible abduction in rural Illinois

Federal investigators are looking into the possible abduction of a couple from a home in rural Erie, Illinois.

The possible abduction of Constance P. VanOosten and her husband Larry D. VanOosten could be financially motivated, according to a Wednesday statement from the FBI Chicago office. Erie is about 30 miles east of Moline, on the west side of the state.

A possible suspect vehicle is described as a two-tone, silver 90s Chevrolet Caprice, the FBI said.

The investigation is being conducted with the Whiteside County sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police and other surrounding agencies. The FBI is asking anyone with information on the VanOostens’ whereabouts or possible suspects to contact (800) CALL-FBI, option 6.