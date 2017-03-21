Man attempts to rob Waukegan bank

Surveillance photo of the suspect who attempted to rob a bank Tuesday in Waukegan | FBI

The FBI is searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank Tuesday morning in north suburban Waukegan.

The attempted robber, a thin, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot man in his late 40s or 50s, displayed a handgun at the Associated Bank branch at 1 S. Genessee St. in Waukegan, according to the FBI, which classified the incident as an “attempted non-takeover bank robbery.”

The man was last seen running southwest from the bank’s entrance into an alleyway on the west side of Genesee Street wearing a black cap under a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, grey gloves and black circle-shaped sunglasses, authorities said.

The FBI offers a cash reward for information leading to a bank robbery arrest. Anyone with information should call (312) 421-6700.