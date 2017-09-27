FBI: Man has robbed 5 banks in 9 days, including 2 on Tuesday

The FBI is searching for a man suspected of robbing five west suburban banks in the last nine days.

The most recent robbery happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday at a Chase Bank branch at 22W151 Butterfield Rd. in Glen Ellyn, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

About five hours earlier, the same man is believed to have robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch at 1801 Algonquin Rd. in Rolling Meadows, according to the FBI.

He is also believed to be responsible for the following heists:

at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 23 at a U.S. Bank branch at 13521 S. Rte. 59 in Plainfield;

at 6:22 p.m. Sept. 20 at a TCF Bank branch at 2128 Mannheim Rd. in Westchester; and

at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the TCF Bank branch at 1156 Maple Ave. in Lisle.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3 with black hair, small build and dark complexion, according to the FBI.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call (312) 421-6700, or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.