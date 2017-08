FBI: Man robbed Bank of America branch in Galewood

A man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The robbery happened about 2:10 p.m. at the Bank of America branch at 7126 W. North Ave., according to preliminary information from the FBI.

The robber was described as a bald black man, believed to be in his 50s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet, the FBI said.