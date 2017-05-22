FBI: Man robbed three North Side banks in less than a week

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a Byline Bank branch at gunpoint in Lake View. | FBI

A man responsible for robbing three North Side banks in less than a week has been caught, according to the FBI.

Eric Hanson, 34, was charged with bank robbery, according to a complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court.

At 9:48 a.m. on May 13, Hanson entered the Byline Bank branch at 1401 W. Belmont St. and gave the teller a note that said, “This is a robbery, give me your 100’s, 50’s, 20’s,” according to the complaint. The teller gave him $1,352 in cash, and Hanson left.

The robber was described as a 6-foot, 170-pound white man between 25 and 35 years old and wearing a gray sweatshirt, a Blackhawks cap, blue jeans and sunglasses, according to the complaint.

Three days later, Hanson entered a Byline Bank branch at 3401 N. Western Ave. at 9:11 a.m. and handed the teller a demand note, according to the complaint. The teller gave him $2,500 in cash, and he left.

The teller described the robber as having two “X”s tattooed behind his left ear, according to the complaint.

Two days later, Hanson entered the Jewel grocery at 4355 N. Sheridan and approached the TCF Bank counter at 4:11 p.m. May 18, according to the complaint.

He gave the teller a demand note and said, “Hurry, no movement, stay calm,” according to the complaint. The teller gave him $556.

After photos were posted online of the suspect, someone contacted the FBI and said they went to school with the robber and identified him as Hanson, according to the complaint. Someone also contacted the chief of the Westchester Police Dept., said they went to school with Hanson and identified him as the robber.

A photo posted of Hanson on social media showed a tattoo behind his left ear of two “X”s, similar to what one of the tellers had described, according to the complaint.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force tracked Hanson to a Motel 6 in Elk Grove Village and arrested him Saturday, according to the complaint. The hats and sunglasses worn by the suspect during the robberies were found in his motel room, and he admitted to robbing the three banks.

Hanson, a Blue Island resident, was ordered detained by a judge at his initial appearance in federal court Monday, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.